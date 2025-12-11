Food distribution programme held at PHC

Today a food distribution programme was organised under the auspices of *Ruler Development Friends Trust* for pregnant women who came for medical check-ups at the Talupala Mandal Primary Health Center.

Chief guest Kadiri RDO Sri Venkata Sharma participated in this programme. RDO Venkata Sharma said that food distribution is the greatest of all donations and providing nutritious food to pregnant women is a great task. He also informed that pregnant women should eat good nutritious food and stay healthy.

He also congratulated Friends Trust founder Mansoor for doing such programmes. After that, Friends Trust Founder Mansoor honoured RDO and presented him with a portrait of Buddha. Friends Trust also thanked RDO for participating in this programme. Today, a total of 210 people were provided with food for pregnant women, ASHA workers, medical staff and the disabled. Dr. Ashrita, Altaf and others participated in this programme.