Foolproof arrangements in place for SSC examinations

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: District Education Officers (DEO) of the twin districts are all set for conducting the class x public examinations after a gap of two years, caused by the infamous Covid-19 virus which dislocated two academic years of students.

The examinations are scheduled for April 27. Anantapur DEO Samuel and Sathya Sai DEO Nageshwara Rao are making foolproof arrangements for the examinations in which 53,000 odd students are likely to write the examinations. In Anantapur district, 30,000 plus and Sathya Sai 22,000 students are taking the examination.

Open School students too are taking the examination on the same day. Flying squads, sitting squads, revenue, police and RTC transport personnel are all engaged in a joint exercise to make writing examinations hassle-free. The DEOs are making sure that no student is inconvenienced in any way including arranging decent tables, drinking water, lighting and fans to make the students as comfortable as possible.

The DEOs are advising the students to study well and not bank on liberal invigilation for indulging in copying. Examination will commence at 9.30 am on Wednesday and students will have to reach their rooms well before the commencement of examination.

Students will be given a 24-page booklet for writing their answers and no additional answer sheets will be given. Students will have to download hall tickets in their respective schools and from their headmasters' login account and take a printout which should be attested by the headmaster concerned.

Syllabus had been reduced and the examination is held based on reduced syllabus. A detailed exercise had been done and mock model examinations were also conducted to make the students aware of kind of examination they are going to face.