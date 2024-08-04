Football national championship inaugurated

Anantapur : All India Football Federation Junior girls National championship has been inaugurated by district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar at RDT stadium here on Saturday. The match was held between the teams of Jharkhand and Bihar. Moncho Ferrer, RDT programme director, hosted the championship under the auspices of all India Football federation and Andhra Pradesh Football Association.

S Venugopal, president of Anantapur district Football Association and chairman of local organising committee of this junior girls National Football championship, has made all arrangements to the participating teams with the support of RDT and all the Andhra Pradesh State district associations and local clubs.

Daniel Pradeep, secretary of APFA, supervised the entire programme with the assistance of Rajesh Ravuri, director of APFA (Operations). All India Football Federation has deputed officials, match commissioners, referee assessors and match officials.

The winners of 1 and 2 semi-finals will play at finals of AIFF junior girls Nationals Football championship 2024 to be held on August 20.