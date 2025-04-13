Footwear breach by devotees at Tirumala temple sparks outrage

Tirupati: Tirumala is once again in the spotlight following a serious security lapse at Sri Venkateswara temple, where three devotees managed to reach the Mahadwaram wearing footwear which is a clear violation of temple protocol.

The incident, which took place on Saturday morning, has raised questions about the effectiveness of the TTD’s security checks.

Although the devotees passed through three different security checks, they were reportedly not stopped or questioned about their footwear at any point. It wasn’t until they reached the Mahadwaram - the final entryway leading to the sanctum - that temple staff noticed the violation. The devotees then removed their footwear before proceeding for darshan. However, the incident sparked outrage among other pilgrims, many of whom were shocked that such a basic rule could be ignored so easily.

According to long-standing temple guidelines, devotees are strictly prohibited from bringing mobile phones, restricted items, or footwear into the temple premises. Security personnel, particularly those stationed at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex, are tasked with enforcing these norms. The failure to detect the breach until the last checkpoint has raised serious concerns about security lapses and triggered widespread criticism over negligence in maintaining temple protocols.

YSRCP spokesperson and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was quick to react, lashing out at the TTD for what he termed a glaring failure in upholding temple sanctity.

“This incident shows how fragile the current security system is. If devotees can walk up to the Mahadwaram with footwear, what does that say about the checks in place?” he questioned. Reddy also took a dig at those who, he said, offer empty rhetoric about preserving spiritual values while such breaches go unchecked. “Even the President of India wouldn’t dare approach the Mahadwaram with footwear,” he pointed out.

Reddy also raised concerns over how such a serious lapse could take place despite the involvement of several departments responsible for temple security. Linking the incident to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent call for a spiritual revival in Tirumala, he said the breach was indicative of a broader decline in discipline and vigilance on the sacred hill.

Taking a firm position, Reddy alleged that the TTD was turning a blind eye to anti-devotional activities and demanded the resignation of the existing Trust Board.

He emphasised the need for accountability and said that the officials and security personnel responsible for the negligence be dealt with sternly.