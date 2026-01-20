Foreign expert team inspects progress of Polavaram project

Polavaram: A team of foreign experts inspected the construction progress of the Polavaram Project on Monday. The team comprising Sean Hinchberger, David B Paul, and Gianfranco De Cicco arrived at the project site in the morning and inspected the progress of works at Gap-1, D Hill, Gap-2, G Hill, the upstream and downstream portions of the main dam, the D-wall, dewatering channel, rock fill, and clay stock at the Polavaram Project. This is the sixth visit of the foreign expert team to the Polavaram Project construction site.

Earlier, the team members welcomed by Water Resources Department ENC K. Narasimha Murthy, CE K Ramachandra Rao, MEIL general manager A. Gangadhar and deputy general manager Murali Pammi.

Along with them were officials from various wings of the Central Water Commission including Sarabjit Singh Bakshi, Manish Rathore, Gaurav Tiwari, and Hemant Gautam; CSMRS officials Manish Gupta and Ravi Agarwal; CWPRS representative V S Ramarao; Polavaram Project Authority member secretary M Raghuram; director K Shankar; and NIRM director Ajay Kumar Naitani, Government advisor Aa Venkateswara Rao, ENC K Narasimha Murthy, CE K Ramachandra Rao and MEIL representatives explained the progress of the works.

The expert team closely examined the works and clarified their doubts. Later, they held a meeting with officials and representatives of the construction agencies and discussed various issues.