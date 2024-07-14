Foreign flights from Tirupati await viability gap funding

Tirupati : Although Tirupati Airport attained international status in 2017, it has yet to operate any international flights. This situation may soon change if the state government agrees to provide viability gap funding, as highlighted in the recent Tirupati Airport Advisory Committee meeting.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy who chaired the meeting in his capacity as the chairman of the advisory committee has told the members that Air India Express was interested in operating international flights between Tirupati and United Arab Emirates (UAE). But it was looking for some support especially in providing viability gap funding (VGF). “There is a potential for Tirupati airport to operate abroad services. However, this initiative hinges on the state government’s willingness to cover the viability gap fund, making it a critical factor for the airport’s international ambitions”, he maintained.

If the present NDA government agrees to provide VGF, things would become easier to make a beginning with at least one flight to UAE initially. It may be recalled that the TDP government has provided VGF during its earlier term also for services between Vijayawada and Singapore. Such a move will boost the opportunities in Tirupati as well and will help the people of Rayalaseema region and Nellore district immensely.

Needless to say, the international terminal at Tirupati airport was inaugurated in 2015 while the international status was accorded in June 2017. Still, it did not get even a single flight from abroad. The necessity of increasing domestic flights to cities already connected by air from Tirupati and introducing new flights to other major cities was also discussed. This aligns with the broader vision of transforming Tirupati Airport into a major hub.

It was learnt that the committee unanimously felt that offering Sri Vari break darshan and special entry darshan tickets too at the TTD Sri Vani ticket counter would benefit air travellers. This can potentially increase passenger traffic and flight frequency, thereby fostering the airport’s growth.



The co-chairman of the advisory committee and Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy proposed the promotion of local arts at the meeting. He felt that reserving space at the airport for stalls showcasing Srikalahasti’s renowned Kalankari art and wooden dolls will go a long way in promoting the artisans who attained international fame with their work.

The security of the airport was also discussed for which the installation of surveillance cameras outside the terminal would be necessary. Initiatives to increase greenery around the airport was another key aspect. Concerns were raised by the members on the sanitation issues along the railway track from Srikalahasti to the airport. Waste accumulation in this area has led to 16 incidents of birds interfering with aircraft, prompting officials to prioritise improving sanitation to prevent future occurrences. Airport Director M Srinivasa Rao who is the convenor of the committee along with other members were present.