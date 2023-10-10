Forest dept sounds alert on movement of elephants

Parvathipuram: District forest officer (DFO), Parvathipuram Manyam, G A P Prasuna urged the people of Garugubilli and neighbouring mandals be cautious as a single elephant, Hari, is roaming in the area. She said that Hari is the most hyperactive beast among the eight-member herd which got separated from it roaming in the locality.

In a statement on Monday, Prasuna said Hari moved towards Sivvam village of Garugubilli mandal. The statement cautioned the residents of following villages as the elephant movement can’t be predicted as it is on top of a Sivvam hills: Ravupalli, Chimalavanavalasa, Polinaiduvalasa, Pedduru, Garugubilli, Koturu, Rajula Gumada, Kodhula Gumada and Kothapalle.

“We request villagers to inform the beat officers concerned if they notice any elephant in their location. As the herd of 7 elephants is at Itika, the people of surrounding villagers Itikavalasa, Neesukovalasa, Kundhara Tiruvada, Turakanaiduvalasa, Kodhama, Chinnakodhama, Gauripuram, lakhnpuram, Khadgavalasa, Thotapalli and Gijaba are needed to be cautious while going to fields early in the morning and late evenings,” the release said.

The forest department requested the villagers to support forest staff and cooperate with them. The villagers are advised not to gather to see elephants and make any big noises. Any information regarding elephants can be shared with the following numbers: FBO Krishna Rao- 8790418198 (single elephant), FBO Kiran-9440595181 ( location of seven elephants ) and tracker Sudhakar-9963806842.