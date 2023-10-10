Live
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders go door-to-door
- Health to door step workers of TN seeks performance-based incentives
- Wanaparthy: Former Minister rallies farmers at power substation
- Mahabubnagar: New GP building inaugurated
- Will besiege Gandhi bhavan
- Power crisis Karnataka; JD(S) demands release of white paper
- Wanaparthy district gears up for elections
- CP tells cops to follow EC’s directions
- Kisan Grameen Mela gets underway in Karimnagar
- Medium of instruction changed to Telugu for sake of transfers
Just In
Forest dept sounds alert on movement of elephants
Parvathipuram DFO Prasuna says a single elephant, Hari, which is hypertensive, is roaming in Gurugubilli and surrounding villages
Parvathipuram: District forest officer (DFO), Parvathipuram Manyam, G A P Prasuna urged the people of Garugubilli and neighbouring mandals be cautious as a single elephant, Hari, is roaming in the area. She said that Hari is the most hyperactive beast among the eight-member herd which got separated from it roaming in the locality.
In a statement on Monday, Prasuna said Hari moved towards Sivvam village of Garugubilli mandal. The statement cautioned the residents of following villages as the elephant movement can’t be predicted as it is on top of a Sivvam hills: Ravupalli, Chimalavanavalasa, Polinaiduvalasa, Pedduru, Garugubilli, Koturu, Rajula Gumada, Kodhula Gumada and Kothapalle.
“We request villagers to inform the beat officers concerned if they notice any elephant in their location. As the herd of 7 elephants is at Itika, the people of surrounding villagers Itikavalasa, Neesukovalasa, Kundhara Tiruvada, Turakanaiduvalasa, Kodhama, Chinnakodhama, Gauripuram, lakhnpuram, Khadgavalasa, Thotapalli and Gijaba are needed to be cautious while going to fields early in the morning and late evenings,” the release said.
The forest department requested the villagers to support forest staff and cooperate with them. The villagers are advised not to gather to see elephants and make any big noises. Any information regarding elephants can be shared with the following numbers: FBO Krishna Rao- 8790418198 (single elephant), FBO Kiran-9440595181 ( location of seven elephants ) and tracker Sudhakar-9963806842.