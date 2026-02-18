Forest dept to launch ‘HANUMAN’ initiative

Tirupati: The forest department is set to launch a new initiative called HANUMAN to address human–wild animal conflicts in the state. As part of the preparatory work, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been formed under the leadership of Forest Range Officers in areas where such conflicts are frequently reported.

In the Tirupati Circle, ranges including Tirupati, Panapakam, Bhakarapet, Srikalahasti, Madanapalle and Rajampet have been identified as conflict-prone areas. Accordingly RRTs have been formed in each range. Each team consists of a Forest Section Officer, Forest Beat Officer, one veterinary assistant and two to four protection watchers, all working under the Forest Range Officer of the respective range.

A one-day training programme was conducted for these teams in Tirupati on Tuesday on handling human–wild animal conflict situations. The training covered response mechanisms related to leopards and elephants, tranquilisation protocols, public safety management, awareness creation and snake rescue.

Each team will be provided with a dedicated vehicle, rescue equipment and wireless communication sets. In addition, two wildlife ambulances will be stationed — one at the Regional Centre in Tirupati and another at Rajampet — to support wildlife rescue operations.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr Arun Kumar explained the use of rescue and tranquilisation equipment and gave a practical demonstration. Conservation biologist K L N Murthy provided guidance on identifying and rescuing snakes.

The programme was reviewed by Conservator of Forests C Selvam while District Forest Officer V Saibaba, Forest Range Officers from Tirupati and Panapakam, along with staff and protection watchers from Annamayya and Tirupati divisions attended the training.