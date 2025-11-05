Forest officials tighten surveillance to prevent human–animal conflict

Tirupati: The Forest Department has ramped up 24-hour surveillance in and around Tirupati after a series of leopard sightings near the Alipiri footpath, Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), and nearby localities. Officials have urged residents and pilgrims to stay calm, assuring that all precautionary measures are firmly in place.

The latest scare came from Mangalam, on the outskirts of the city, where a leopard reportedly entered a residential colony in the early hours of Monday and killed a pet dog. The incident left residents alarmed, prompting forest personnel to rush to the spot. They found pugmarks and traces confirming the leopard's movement from the Mangalam forest belt into the residential area. Authorities have since advised locals to remain indoors at night and avoid keeping pets or livestock outside.

In recentweeks, leopard sightings have also been reported along the Alipiri–Cherlopalli road, one of which even led to an accident. The fear has spread across the university belt as well, with SV University, SV Veterinary University, and SV Vedic University all reporting occasional sightings.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Forest Officer (DFO) V Saibaba said that three specialised teams are now on round-the-clock patrol. “Two teams are deployed along the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths — one during the day and another at night — while a third team monitors the university areas,” he explained.

According to the DFO, the leopards appear to be venturing into urban areas primarily in search of food. “Leftover food and open garbage dumps attract stray dogs, which in turn draw leopards from the nearby forests. Proper waste management is crucial to stop this chain reaction,” Saibaba said.

He clarified that there are currently no plans to capture the animals, as they have not shown aggression toward humans. “Leopards typically avoid people. Problems arise only when panic spreads. Our focus is on preventing encounters, not creating conflict,” he clarified.

As part of preventive efforts, the department has begun clearing thick vegetation along the SVU campus boundary and near the Tirumala footpaths — areas where leopard activity has been frequent. Camera traps have also been installed to track their movements and identify potential routes. In addition, specialised wildlife monitoring and rescue teams have been constituted to respond swiftly to any sightings of leopards or bears near residential areas. DFO Saibaba assured that the situation is under control. “We are taking every possible measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims, students, and residents. There’s no cause for alarm,” he said.