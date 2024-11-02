Formation Day of various States, UTs celebrated

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer along with First Lady Sameera Nazeer participated in the celebration of Formation Day of various States and Union Territories at Raj Bhavan lawns here on Friday.

The States of Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, have celebrated their State Formation Day on Friday and a programme was organised at Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

In a message delivered on the occasion, the Governor conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of all these States and UTs. He also conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who celebrated their Formation Day on Thursday.

The Governor said that India’s rich cultural heritage and history, together with diversity of languages, culture, and religion is tied in a thread of unity and the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme forges a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country through the concept of oneness.

Students of VIT-Amaravati, Siddhartha Engineering College, SRM University, Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, Icon Public School, and cultural troupes from Karnataka and Kerala presented Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, traditional dance forms of respective States, UTs and vocal performances. PS Suryaprakash, joint secretary to Governor, P Narayana Swamy, deputy secretary to Governor, other officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan, students from the above States and UTs studying in educational institutions in and around Vijayawada, attended the programme.