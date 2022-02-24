Former AP DGP Gautam Sawang takes charge as APPSC chairman

The senior IPS officer Damodar Gautam Sawang took over charge as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday.



It is learned that he, who has been the DGP since June 2019, was transferred by the state government a week ago. However, no posting was given for Gautam Sawang at that time of transfer, and asked to report to the GAD until further orders. However, the government has appointed him as the chairman of APPSC and the former DGP has taken charge ad APPSC chairman.

Meanwhile, Gautam Sawang, a member of the 1986 batch, took over as the AP DGP of the YS Jagan government. It is believed that there are strong reasons behind the abrupt transfer while still in service until July 31, 2023. Despite criticism of Gautam Sawang from the Opposition over the past two and a half years, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy never bothered.

On the other hand, the IPS officer K Venkata Rajendranath Reddy was appointed as the new DGP of the state. The government has reshuffled several IAS and IPS officers in the state on Tuesday and is likely to make further changes in administration once the formation of new districts is over.