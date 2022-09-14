Former Araku MP Kothapalli Geetha arrested in alleged bank loan case

Araku's former MP Kothapalli Geetha was arrested. It seems that she was detained by the CBI officials from her residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday in the background of the charges that she had taken a loan of Rs.52 crore from PNB and not repaying it. Then the authorities shifted her from Hyderabad to Bangalore.



Earlier, cases were registered against Kothapalli Geetha on the complaint of bank officials that she had taken a loan from Punjab National Bank in the name of Visveswara Infrastructure Company. It is in this backdrop that the CBI has now taken her into custody.



However, it is yet to be ascertained where the Bangalore authorities just took her for investigation or for any other reasons.



Kothapalli Geetha, who won the Araku MP from YSRCP has left the party in 2018 and formed a new political party in the name of Janajagrithi. Later she joined BJP and her party was also merged into it.