Live
- Haryana embracing digital wave to ensure transparency: Chief Secretary
- Resolve the issues received in Praja Vani. DC BM Santhosh
- Odisha seeks 'Kumki' elephants from Tamil Nadu
- Tejashwi Yadav unconditionally withdraws remarks on Gujaratis, files affidavit in SC
- Paritala Sriram participate in Jayaho BC in Mudugubba village
- Delhi HC asks Union Minister Shekhawat to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Aditya Pande as Group Chief Executive Officer
- Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Ram temple in TVM
- Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam
- BJP leader Machanur Subbarayadu was honoured in Gopireddy village
Just In
Former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana sets up LED screens to witness Ram Mandir inauguration
Former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has graciously provided the means for devotees to witness the live dedication of the idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya.
To ensure that all individuals who are unable to travel to Ayodhya can still partake in this auspicious event, Suryanarayana has organized the installation of large LED screens in Dharmavaram. These screens have been strategically placed in key areas, including the main temples and squares of the town.
Suryanarayana has personally funded this arrangement so that everyone can have the opportunity to witness the Balaramudu Pratishta program, which holds great significance for devotees. He kindly urges all individuals, be they residents or devotees, to make use of this wonderful opportunity.