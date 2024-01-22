Former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana sets up LED screens to witness Ram Mandir inauguration

Former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has graciously provided the means for devotees to witness the live dedication of the idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya.

To ensure that all individuals who are unable to travel to Ayodhya can still partake in this auspicious event, Suryanarayana has organized the installation of large LED screens in Dharmavaram. These screens have been strategically placed in key areas, including the main temples and squares of the town.

Suryanarayana has personally funded this arrangement so that everyone can have the opportunity to witness the Balaramudu Pratishta program, which holds great significance for devotees. He kindly urges all individuals, be they residents or devotees, to make use of this wonderful opportunity.







