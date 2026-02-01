Former minister Ambati Rambabu Arrested in Guntur

A major political development has unfolded in Andhra Pradesh with the arrest of senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu. Police took him into custody on charges of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The arrest followed nearly six hours of high drama at Rambabu’s residence in Guntur. What began as a dispute over a flex banner quickly escalated into a major political controversy. Certain remarks made by Rambabu, in which he strongly criticised the Chief Minister, triggered widespread reactions across the state.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers and alliance partners expressed strong outrage and gathered outside Rambabu’s residence, leading to tense scenes. As the situation deteriorated, police stepped in, first dispersing the protesting TDP workers and later arresting Rambabu at his home. He was subsequently shifted to a police station under heavy security.

In the wake of the incident, police have imposed restrictions similar to Section 144 across Guntur. Security has been further tightened amid concerns that YSRCP supporters may stage protests following the arrest.