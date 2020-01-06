Former minister Ayyanna Patrudu granted bail in Slandering case

Former minister and TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday (January 3) granted bail by Visakhapatnam district court in the case pertaining to slandering the police. The controversy arose when Ayyanna's brother Sanyasipatrudu joined YSRCP. The latter's son Varun had tried to hoist the YSRCP flag at his residence to which late Lachannapatrudu's daughter objected to it.

Subsequently, Varun complained to the police that members of the former minister's family threatened him while Lachcha Patrudu's daughter Lakshmi also complained to police.

In this backdrop, the police have set up security at Ayyanna Patrudu's residence as a precautionary measure. On December 20, police filed a case under sections 353, 506, 504 and 500, claiming that the former minister, who was angered by the incident, had slandered the policemen on duty and interrupted the proceedings. Since then, he has stayed in other parts of the city in the name of his youngest son's wedding.

Several MLAs and former MLAs of the district have lodged a complaint with the SP for illegally filing cases on Ayyanna Patrudu. They moved to the district court for anticipatory bail upon realising the arrest. However, the court granted bail to Ayyanna on January 3.