Civic chief inspects MSME survey

Tirupati : Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya inspected the survey of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), which is going on in the city, on Wednesday. She along with ward secretaries participated in the survey in selected places like Balaji Colony, town club and other localities.

The government has taken up the survey in all districts to prepare the complete list of MSME functioning in the State.

The Commissioner said the survey was intended to ensure small and medium entrepreneurs to avail all the facilities being extended to them, including concession in power tariff, tax rebate, loans at lesser interest rates, eligibility for participating in government tenders and also to avail all the government schemes and concessions.

The small and medium entrepreneurs should register their firm in the government website ‘Udyam’ and should enter all the details including partners, directors, employees, Aadhar card number and bank details.

The civic chief appealed to the small and medium entrepreneurs to co- operate with sachivalayam staff involved in the survey and make it successful.

DE Madhu Babu, secretaries Suresh, Lokesh and others were present.