Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy falls sick, admitted in hospital
Senior TDP leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was admitted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam after experiencing a sudden drop in sugar levels and a rise in blood pressure, causing serious health concerns. The medical team attending to him has reported that his condition is currently stable, reassuring his family members and well-wishers that there is no immediate cause for alarm. It is anticipated that he will be discharged from the hospital within a day or two.
Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, who was contemplating contesting from Pendurthi in the upcoming election, faced a setback as the ticket for the constituency was allocated to Panchkarla Ramesh Babu as part of the alliance with Jana Sena. It is learned that Satyanarayana Murthy was disheartened by this development, sparking speculation about his potential departure from the TDP to join the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP).
Amidst rumors of a potential party switch, there were discussions regarding Satyanarayana Murthy's prospective candidacy as an MP from Anakapalli if he were to align with the YCP.