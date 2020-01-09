Former minister Dharmana Prasad Rao to be prosecuted in VANPIC case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has given a rude shock to former minister Dharmana Prasad Rao pertaining to Jagan Mohan Reddy's disproportionate assets case. The CBI has informed the court that the allegations on former minister Dharmana Pradad Rao in Vanpic case be investigated.

The CBI reminded that the Supreme Court had upheld the earlier directives of the CBI's court in considering cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act putting high court's orders aside.

"It is against this backdrop that Dharmana can be prosecuted, " the CBI told the court. However, CBI Special Court Special Judge BV Madhusudhan Rao recently asked the CBI to ascertain the extent to which the Dharmana's petition filed in Apex Court has come. Following this, the court has asked to submit the details by January 7.

On the other hand, CM Jagan Reddy will attend the Hyderabad CBI court in person on Friday in the disproportionate assets case.