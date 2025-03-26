  • Menu
Former minister Kodali Nani falls sick , admitted in hospital

Highlights

Former minister and YSRCP leader Kodali Nani has been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad after experiencing health complications.

Former minister and YSRCP leader Kodali Nani has been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad after experiencing health complications. Family members moved him to the facility immediately due to concerns regarding his condition, which is reportedly related to gastric issues.

Medical professionals attending to Kodali Nani have assured that his health is stable at this time, and he is receiving appropriate treatment. However, initial assessments have also indicated the presence of a heart-related problem, prompting further evaluation and care.

In recent weeks, Kodali Nani has been residing in Hyderabad, and his sudden illness has raised concerns among his supporters. Following the news of his hospitalization, YSRCP leaders have reached out to inquire about his well-being.

Further details regarding his health status are awaited as doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

