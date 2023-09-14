Former minister Narayana files anticipatory bail plea in inner ring road case

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Narayana has filed an anticipatory bail petition in the AP High Court in relation to the inner ring road scam case. The High Court had already granted interim bail to Narayana in the inner ring road scam. However, he has now filed an anticipatory bail petition, which will be addressed in today's inquiry at the AP High Court.



In the inner ring road land scam case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has named Chandrababu Naidu as the main accused (A-1), Narayana as A-2, and Lokesh as A-6 in the case. Lingamaneni Ramesh has been identified as A-3, Lingamaneni Rajasekhar as A-4, and Anjani Kumar, director of Ramakrishna Housing Limited, as A-5.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu's petition seeking anticipatory bail in the same case was posted to August 9. Meanwhile, Chandrababu has filed a petition in the Angalla violence case for the anticipatory bail.