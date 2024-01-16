Former Minister Narayana participates in Sankranti celebrations in Nellore

Former Minister Ponguru Narayana commended the Sankranti festival for being celebrated on a caste-free basis, highlighting its significance in Telugu traditions. As part of the Sankranti festivities, a three-way competition and prize-giving program took place under the leadership of TDP senior woman leader Shamim at the 15th Division Balajinagar Masjid Center in Nellore City Constituency. Former Minister Ponguru Narayan graced the event as the chief guest and received a warm welcome from the local people and TDP members.

State TDP general secretary Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy, former municipal chairperson Thallapaka Anuradha, former corporator Anam Rangamayur Reddy, and local division leaders were present to witness the competition. Prizes were awarded to the winners during the subsequent meeting.

During the event, former Minister Ponguru Narayana praised TDP's senior woman leader Shamim for organizing Muggula competitions for the past 18 years as a tribute to Sankranti. He applauded the local people for celebrating Sankranti in the region irrespective of caste and religion, suggesting that all festivals should be celebrated in a similar inclusive manner. Kanuma, an important festival for farmers, was highlighted for its significance in bringing light to their homes.

Following Ponguru Narayana's address, state TDP general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulureddy, former municipal chairperson Thallapaka Anuradha, former corporator Anam Rangamayur Reddy, and divisional TDP leaders also spoke at the event.

The program was attended by various TDP leaders, including 15 Division President KP Chaudhary, Incharge Kamma Kalyani, Former Corporator Anchuru Srinivasulu, Janaki, Unit Incharge Basheer, and other TDP Chief Leaders.