Live
- 80 per cent Indians with mental health issues don't seek treatment, say doctors
- Zero Trust infrastructure crucial for India's digitalisation: Zscaler senior exec
- Serious operational and technical lapses by Oreva company led to Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report in HC
- Gold climbs Rs 250; silver rises Rs 100
- Congress to announce candidates for MP elections after Pitru Paksha: Kamal Nath
- eBay India Hosts Exclusive Event For India's Top Performing Sellers in New Delhi The event witnessed sellers from all over the nation representing a wide range of popular categories
- Rakshit Atluri’s ‘Narakasura’ all set to hit theatres on November 3
- Delhi L-G sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark
- Nani launches Roshan Kanakala’s ‘Bubblegum’ teaser
- X to allow users to block responses from unverified accounts
Just In
Former minister Narayana's son-in-law moves High Court against CID notices in IRR case
Andhra Pradesh CID officers have issued notices to Puneeth, the son-in-law of former minister Narayana, in relation to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.
Andhra Pradesh CID officers have issued notices to Puneeth, the son-in-law of former minister Narayana, in relation to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. The notices asked Puneeth to appear for investigation on the 11th of this month.
However, Puneeth has filed a petition in the High Court seeking the suspension of the CID notices. The High Court is scheduled to hear the petition today.
In a related development, Nara Lokesh, the TDP National General Secretary, who also received notices in the Inner Ring Road case, arrived at the SIT (Special Investigation Team) office in Tadepalli this morning.
The investigation is set to continue from 10 am to 5 pm, with a one-hour lunch break in between. The CID officials have prepared 15 questions regarding the inner ring road alignment. Nara Lokesh is being grilled by CID.