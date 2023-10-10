Former minister Narayana's son-in-law moves High Court against CID notices in IRR case

Andhra Pradesh CID officers have issued notices to Puneeth, the son-in-law of former minister Narayana, in relation to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. The notices asked Puneeth to appear for investigation on the 11th of this month.

However, Puneeth has filed a petition in the High Court seeking the suspension of the CID notices. The High Court is scheduled to hear the petition today.

In a related development, Nara Lokesh, the TDP National General Secretary, who also received notices in the Inner Ring Road case, arrived at the SIT (Special Investigation Team) office in Tadepalli this morning.

The investigation is set to continue from 10 am to 5 pm, with a one-hour lunch break in between. The CID officials have prepared 15 questions regarding the inner ring road alignment. Nara Lokesh is being grilled by CID.