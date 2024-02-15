Former MLA Bandaru Madhava Naidu express concern over poor quality of Etigattu project

Former MLA Bandaru Madhava Naidu has expressed concerns over corruption and poor quality of work in the Etigattu project. He mentioned that officials are not coming forward to investigate the corruption involved in the project.

Naidu also criticized high-level officials for succumbing to political pressure and neglecting their responsibility to ensure the safety of the embankment.

He demanded an inquiry by a retired High Court judge and urged officials to take responsibility and complete the work with quality. The event was attended by several political figures from the TDP party.