Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana demands action on drought regions

Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has demanded immediate action to end the drought in many regions of the state. In a letter, he urged the district collector to take immediate measures to address the water problem through the implementation of alternative programs.

He also highlighted the plight of the people in the affected areas, who are depending on tankers for their water needs and stated that livestock is also facing a grave situation with scarcity of water. In February, the summer season has already started, and it is important to address the water crisis immediately.

He said that the announcement of the scarcity fund required for the rural water department and the immediate implementation of water supply for the affected areas were also mentioned in the letter.

He said Quick action needs to be taken to address the water crisis, and the collector has been requested to take appropriate measures without delay. Laziness can worsen the situation of water scarcity and it should not be taken lightly.

In the context of providing water to the people, the strong will of the collector was emphasized, and it was requested that you provide information to him within four days if you are willing to give an opportunity for the provision of water.