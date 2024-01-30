Live
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
- Reasons why you should choose a perfect cream for your eyes
- Director Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh Ravichander join forces for Musical Teenage Drama 'Magic'!
Just In
Former MLA of Narsapuram Bandaru Madhava Naidu recently visited the Navrasapuram-Medapadu road
The former MLA of Narasapuram Bandaru Madhava Naidu recently visited the Navrasapuram-Medapadu road in Narasapuram Mandal, which has been under...
The former MLA of Narasapuram Bandaru Madhava Naidu recently visited the Navrasapuram-Medapadu road in Narasapuram Mandal, which has been under construction for over four years. In his speech, Naidu criticized the ruling party, stating that corruption and deception are prevalent under Jagan's rule.
He also mentioned that the current MLA's claims of development are not visible on the ground level at the constituency. Naidu highlighted the poor condition of Navrasapuram road, with potholes causing inconvenience to auto drivers and commuters.
On the other hand, MLA Mudunuri Prasadaraju defended the ruling party's actions by stating that many roads in the constituency have been developed and criticized the inefficiency of the previous MLA rule. The event was attended by TDP State Secretary Chitikela Rammohana Rao, former Vice MPP Andraju Ramanna, and other local leaders.