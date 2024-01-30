Former MLA of Narsapuram Bandaru Madhava Naidu recently visited the Navrasapuram-Medapadu road

The former MLA of Narasapuram Bandaru Madhava Naidu recently visited the Navrasapuram-Medapadu road in Narasapuram Mandal, which has been under construction for over four years. In his speech, Naidu criticized the ruling party, stating that corruption and deception are prevalent under Jagan's rule.

He also mentioned that the current MLA's claims of development are not visible on the ground level at the constituency. Naidu highlighted the poor condition of Navrasapuram road, with potholes causing inconvenience to auto drivers and commuters.

Delete Edit



On the other hand, MLA Mudunuri Prasadaraju defended the ruling party's actions by stating that many roads in the constituency have been developed and criticized the inefficiency of the previous MLA rule. The event was attended by TDP State Secretary Chitikela Rammohana Rao, former Vice MPP Andraju Ramanna, and other local leaders.

