Former MLA passes away

Anantapur: Former MLA and TDP leader Unnam Hanumantharaya Chowdary passed away on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anantapur.

Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, MLA Daggupati Prasad, Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sri, Government Whip Kalava Srinivasulu, Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu, TDP district president Poola Nagaraju and others paid homage to the departed leader at the latter’s house in Errampalli village of Kalyandurg mandal.

MP Ambica described Hanumantharaya Chowdary as a senior leader and a fine human being, who had worked tirelessly for the party in the district. He recalled that the party, recognising his invaluable services, had honored him with high regard by entrusting him with various significant positions - including party district president, MLA, and State-level roles. He said that his demise is a big loss to the party.

The MP and others conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.