Former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishnareddy Released on Bail Amidst Tight Security

Former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishnareddy has been granted bail and released from Nellore Central Jail after being remanded in several cases for an extended period. The Andhra Pradesh High Court approved his bail under various conditions, allowing him to leave the facility. Upon his release, Pinnelli hastily departed for Macherla in a car.

Former ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Anil Kumar, visited the jail to meet Pinnelli ahead of his release.

Though the AP High Court granted bail yesterday, jail release was delayed due to procedural constraints that strained past the time needed for a proper discharge. In anticipation of potential disturbances related to his release, local police have been dispatched to the jail, including teams from Narasa Raopet, to maintain order. Authorities have implemented strict security measures around the jail to prevent any untoward incidents.

Pinnelli was previously arrested in connection with several serious allegations, including the destruction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) at the Palvaigate polling center during the AP assembly elections on May 13. Additionally, he faces charges related to the assault on TDP agent Seshagiri Rao and an attack on the Circle Inspector (CI) in Karampudi on May 14.