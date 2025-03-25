Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remand extended till April 8

Vallabhaneni Vamsi, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly and leader of the YSR Congress Party, has been remanded by the Vijayawada Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Court. The court has ordered an extension of his remand until April 8 in connection with the kidnapping of complainant Satyavardhan, stemming from an attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram.

Additionally, four other accused individuals were presented in court alongside Vamsi. This includes A-1 Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, A-4 Ganta Veerraju, A-7 Elineni Venkata Sivaramakrishna Prasad, A-8 Nimmala Lakshmipathi, and A-10 Velpuru Vamseela. Following the proceedings, the judicial officer authorised the extension of their remand to April 8.