Former NSU V-C receives Sribhashyam Award
Former Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University (NSU) Prof Hare Krishna Satapathy has been honoured with the prestigious Sribhashyam Parthasarathi Rastriya Award for his significant contributions to Sanskrit literature, Indian culture and academic administration.
Currently serving as an adjunct professor at IIT Bhubaneswar and advisor to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS University), Prof Satapathy also chairs the Sanskrit Advisory Board of Kendra Sahitya Akademi.
The award ceremony, organised by Osmania University’s Sanskrit Akademi in collaboration with Sarva Vaidika Samsthan in Hyderabad, featured traditional honours including a cash prize, shawl and memento. Eminent personalities such as Padma Shri awardee Dr Naga Phani Sharma and Prof Penna Madhusudan praised his contributions.