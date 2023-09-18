Former Prez offers prayers in Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Former President of India Ramnath Kovind on Monday morning offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy accorded a warm welcome to the President accompanied by his family and conducted them to sanctum sanctorum for darshan.









After darshan, priests rendered Vedaasirvachanam, ceremonial blessings to Kovind and his family in Ranganayakula mandapam in the shrine .



EO Dharma Reddy offered Lord's theertha prasadams to the dignitary.

Temple officials were present.