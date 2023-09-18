  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Former Prez offers prayers in Tirumala temple

Former Prez offers prayers in Tirumala temple
x
Highlights

Tirumala: Former President of India Ramnath Kovind on Monday morning offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma...

Tirumala: Former President of India Ramnath Kovind on Monday morning offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy accorded a warm welcome to the President accompanied by his family and conducted them to sanctum sanctorum for darshan.



After darshan, priests rendered Vedaasirvachanam, ceremonial blessings to Kovind and his family in Ranganayakula mandapam in the shrine .

EO Dharma Reddy offered Lord's theertha prasadams to the dignitary.

Temple officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X