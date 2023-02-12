Former Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer appointed as AP Governor

Tirupati: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. He will succeed the present Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan who has been transferred to Chattisgarh.

The President of India has appointed 12 new governors on Sunday. Abdul Nazeer was one among the five judges constitution bench that gave verdict in Ayodhya case.

Among other governors Ramesh Bais will be the new Governor of Maharashtra who will replace Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Patnaik to be the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya – Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan – Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla – Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria – Assam, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye – Manipur, La Ganesan – Nagaland, Phagu Chauhan – Meghalaya, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar – Bihar and Birg BD Mishra will be the governor of Ladakh.