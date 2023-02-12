  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Former Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer appointed as AP Governor

New AP Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer
x

New AP Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer

Highlights

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. He will succeed the present Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan who has been transferred to Chattisgarh.

The President of India has appointed 12 new governors on Sunday. Abdul Nazeer was one among the five judges constitution bench that gave verdict in Ayodhya case.

Among other governors Ramesh Bais will be the new Governor of Maharashtra who will replace Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Patnaik to be the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya – Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan – Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla – Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria – Assam, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye – Manipur, La Ganesan – Nagaland, Phagu Chauhan – Meghalaya, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar – Bihar and Birg BD Mishra will be the governor of Ladakh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X