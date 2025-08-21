Former VP of ACA appointed Indian team manager for Asia Cup

Visakhapatnam: Former vice president of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) PVR Prashanth has been appointed as team India’s manager for the Asia Cup scheduled in Dubai from September 9 to 28.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Prashanth has been officially nominated as the manager for the tour. His appointment is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring smooth coordination and effective support for team India throughout the tournament, opined Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

The Indian team, led by captain Surya Kumar Yadav, looks forward to performing its best under the guidance of the head coach Gautam Gambhir and newly appointed team manager Prashanth, mentioned representatives of ACA. The Asia Cup tournament promises to be a fiercely competitive event featuring top cricketing nations from across Asia. The newly-elected office bearers of Andhra Cricket Association, including secretary Sana Satish Babu, president Kesineni Chinni congratulated Mr. Prashanth on his appointment.