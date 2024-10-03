Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh Remand extended in TDP office attack case

Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh was produced before the Mangalagiri court, where he was remanded for an additional 14 days, extending his detention until the 17th of this month. Suresh's arrest is linked to the violent attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office that occurred on October 19, 2021.

Initially, a case was registered based on complaints from the office staff; however, investigations stalled during the tenure of the YSRCP government. Following the formation of the coalition government, police have renewed efforts to investigate the case. Using surveillance videos, authorities have successfully identified several perpetrators, leading to multiple arrests.

Suresh's latest remand underscores the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding this violent incident and highlights the increased scrutiny of the events that transpired in 2021.