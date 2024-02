Foundation laid for free water facility to every household in Uyyalawada

As part of the Jaljeevan Mission scheme, Shri Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Allagadda Member of Parliament Sri Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani) and Nandyala Member of Parliament Pocha Brahmananda Reddy conducted Bhumi Puja for the fresh water pipe program for each house with Rs.56.90 lakh in Uyyalawada today.





