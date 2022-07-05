Foundation laid for Rs 192 cr works at CRDA layout

Guntur: AP Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner Vivek Yadav said that he will improve infrastructure at the plots allotted by the CRDA to the farmers, who gave their lands for capital city development.

He laid foundation stone for the construction of roads, side drains, storm water drains, culverts and bridges to provide water facility at a cost of Rs 192.52 crore at Pichikalapalem, and for the development of greenery at CRDA plots in Anantavaram, Pichikalapalem and Tulluru under Land Pooling System (LPS) layouts in Guntur district on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Vivek Yadav assured of taking steps to improve the standard of living of the farmers, who gave their lands for the development of State capital Amaravati. BSR Infra Tech India Ltd, Bangalore will execute the works and infrastructure development works picked up in Amaravati. He said they are developing 12 LPS zones with the lands given by the farmers for the development of capital Amaravati.

Replying to a question, the Commissioner said that they are selling plots at Amaravati Township at Navuluru to take up development works in the capital and spending the funds for the development works and added that following orders of the High Court, they have taken up development works in Amaravati.

AP CRDA Additional Commissioner Shaik Aleem Basha, chief engineers T Anjaneyulu and Ch Dhanunjeya, Joint Director T Chiranjeevi, Special Deputy Collector P Saibabu, finance director Srinivas, principal planner Nageswara Rao were among those present.