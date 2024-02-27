Foundation laid for Visakha Yadava Sangam building in Visakhapatnam

Bhumi Puja ceremony was conducted on Sunday for the commencement of construction of the community building for Visakha Yadava Sangam. The event was graced by esteemed guests including Ministers Kanumuri Nageswara Rao Gudivada Amarnath, former minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Visakha City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, and Members of Parliament from and Eastern Constituency YCP Coordinator MV Satyanarayana. A special mention was made to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for allocating 50 cents of land near Endada Disha Police Station of Visakha for the construction.





During the ceremony, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana generously donated one crore rupees towards the construction of the Yadava Sangam building and pledged to oversee the building's structure and interior design process. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the building receives recognition in the state by leveraging his 40 years of experience and expertise in construction.

Satyanarayana also expressed his confidence in MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu's victory in the upcoming elections from Visakha East Constituency. He criticized former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for not allocating land to the Yadav community during his tenure.

Furthermore, Satyanarayana commended Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for providing opportunities and important roles to the Yadav community. The members of the Yadava Sangha, along with ministers, expressed their gratitude and admiration for Satyanarayana's generous contribution towards the construction of the community building.