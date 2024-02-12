Foundation stone laid for engineering college hostel in SVU

Tirupati: SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof V Srikanth Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of engineering college hostel complex for girls on Sunday. The alumni of SV University engineering college have donated Rs 16 crore for this hostel building. On behalf of the alumni, Gopal Reddy, Damodar Rao, Devendranath Reddy, RVS Reddy, Gangi Reddy and others have attended the programme.

Also, the V-C has inaugurated modernised seminar hall in the campus. It was modernised with Rs 10 lakh donated by former Professor Raghunath Reddy. About 200 members can sit and conduct seminars there.

Former Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, engineering college Principal Prof RVS Satyanarayana, Vice-Principal Prof Damodar Reddy, Prof KM Bhanu and others were present.