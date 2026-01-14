  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Foundation stone laid for new Ratha Mandapam

  • Created On:  14 Jan 2026 11:31 AM IST
Foundation stone laid for new Ratha Mandapam
X

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav unveiling the foundation stone for the new Ratha Mandapam at Sri Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy Temple in Dharmavaram on Tuesday

Dharmavaram: State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Sri Lakshmi Ratha Mandapam (vehicle pavilion) at the historic Sri Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy Temple, near Kalyanajyothi Circle in Dharmavaram town.

The Minister first participated in special prayers at the temple and later performed the bhumi puja for the new structure.

Addressing the gathering, Satya Kumar Yadav said the old, dilapidated mandapam was being removed and replaced with a new one for the convenience of devotees.

He expressed hope that the blessings of the deity would bring prosperity to the people of the Dharmavaram constituency, ensure good harvests for farmers, create employment opportunities for youth, and improve overall living standards.

He also extended Sankranti greetings, wishing peace andprosperity to every household.

Speaking to the media later, the Minister said farmer welfare remained the government’s top priority. He assured that adequate irrigation water would be provided and said injustice done to farmers during previous projects, including land acquisition without proper compensation, would be rectified. He stressed that no project would proceedwithout paying full compensation to affected farmers.

Yadav criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting irrigation and agriculture, stating that people had already delivered their verdict and would do so again in the future.

He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for steering the State and country towards development.

Temple chairman Chennam Shetty Jagadish, EO Venkateswarlu, NDA leaders, and others attended the programme.

Tags

Dharmavaram temple developmentSri Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy TempleHealth Minister Satya Kumar Yadavfarmer welfare Andhra PradeshSankranti greetings Dharmavaram
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

How chefs design gourmet handcrafted recipes that scale nationally

In the world of food, scale is often seen as the enemy of the soul. The larger a recipe travels, the more people assume it must lose its originality, care, and craft.

How chefs design gourmet handcrafted recipes that scale nationally

National News

More
Share it
X