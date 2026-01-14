Foundation stone laid for new Ratha Mandapam

Dharmavaram: State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Sri Lakshmi Ratha Mandapam (vehicle pavilion) at the historic Sri Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy Temple, near Kalyanajyothi Circle in Dharmavaram town.

The Minister first participated in special prayers at the temple and later performed the bhumi puja for the new structure.

Addressing the gathering, Satya Kumar Yadav said the old, dilapidated mandapam was being removed and replaced with a new one for the convenience of devotees.

He expressed hope that the blessings of the deity would bring prosperity to the people of the Dharmavaram constituency, ensure good harvests for farmers, create employment opportunities for youth, and improve overall living standards.

He also extended Sankranti greetings, wishing peace andprosperity to every household.

Speaking to the media later, the Minister said farmer welfare remained the government’s top priority. He assured that adequate irrigation water would be provided and said injustice done to farmers during previous projects, including land acquisition without proper compensation, would be rectified. He stressed that no project would proceedwithout paying full compensation to affected farmers.

Yadav criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting irrigation and agriculture, stating that people had already delivered their verdict and would do so again in the future.

He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for steering the State and country towards development.

Temple chairman Chennam Shetty Jagadish, EO Venkateswarlu, NDA leaders, and others attended the programme.