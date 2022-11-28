Foundation stone laid for yoga bhavan

Srikakulam: Minister for revenue, stamps and registrations Dharmana Prasada Rao laid foundation stone for yoga bhavan works at Government Degree College (GDC) for men in Srikakulam city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that everyone should do yoga regularly to overcome stress and mental pressure. He said that every person is suffering from stress and pressure, which leads to blood pressure, diabetic etc., Doctors suggest people to practice yoga regularly to overcome pressure by preventing spreading of chronic illness. Stress and pressure are prime enemies to human, which may lead to heart attacks, the minister said.

He appealed to people to utilise yoga bhavan to practice yoga for learning tips and techniques. Walkers club, lions club members were present at the event.