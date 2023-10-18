Four additional judges appointed the AP High Court

Live
Highlights
President of India Draupadi Murmu has issued orders for the appointment and transfer of judges in various high courts across the country including four additional judges being appointed to Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Nunepalli Harinath, Mandava Kiranmayi, Jagadam Sumathi, and Nyapathy Vijay were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as additional judges of the AP High Court and the President of India made appointments to this extent.
Additionally, 17 other individuals have been appointed as additional judges in various high courts across the country. The appointment and transfer of judges are announced by the Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal on his Twitter account.
