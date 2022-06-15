Four arrested for kidnapping 3-year-old

Vijayawada : (NTR district) Vijayawada Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested four women in connection with the kidnap of a baby girl from the Railway station in Vijayawada. Three accused sold the three-year-old girl for Rs 2 lakh to a woman from Telangana. The accused persons are Amaravarapu Lakshmi, Korukonda Vijayalakshmi, Mekala Padmaja and Chandana Padma.

According to Additional Director General of Police Kumar Viswajit, Amaravarapu Lakshmi is the resident of Old RR Pet in Vijayawada and hatched a plan to kidnap a baby with Korukonda Vijayalakshmi of Karmika Nagar in Gudivada, Krishna district and Mekala Padmaja of Karmika Nagar, Gudivada. As per the plan they kidnapped the baby from platform No 10 and escaped to Gudivada. They tried to hand over the baby to Chandana Padma, a resident of Tangellapalli village, Sirisilla district, Telangana state. The police on specific information went to Ibrahimpatnam and nabbed the four on Tuesday.

Parents of the baby live near the railway station.

Father of the girl is Anjaneyulu, a daily wage worker. Amaravarapu Lakshmi, a resident of Old RR pet, Vijayawada, has passed on information about the baby and informed to Korukonda Vijayalakshmi and Mekala Padmaja, the residents of Gudivada. As per the plan Mekala Padma and Korukonda Vijayalakshmi kidnapped the baby five days ago and kept the girl in Gudivada. The GRP police registered a case of kidnap and began the probe.

With the help of CCTV footage recorded at railway station the police noticed two women from Gudivada kidnapped the baby. The police went to Gudivada to rescue the baby. Two accused left Gudivada and came to Ibrahimpatnam to handover the baby to Chandana Padma of Telangana state. The police nabbed the four-member gang and produced in court. The GRP police handed over the child to the parents. The couple has a boy and girl.