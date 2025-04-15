Four B.Sc. Life Sciences students honoured for their project

Visakhapatnam: Four students of B.Sc. Life Sciences, including T Harshitha, A Tejaambik, M Ashwini, and J Karthikeya Narayan, whose commendable efforts on climate change-based project, were felicitated at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College.

Their project on sea grass won not only won several laurels but also included a trip to the USA to present their project.

After paying tributes to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar’s portrait marking his birth anniversary, president of Chaitanya Sravanthi Dr Shirin Rehman delivered an inspiring address on women empowerment. She shared that her organisation shelters over 7,000 women and expressed keen interest in supporting student-led projects.

Secretary and correspondent of the Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College Dr G Madhu Kumar, appreciated the team’s dedication in taking up a vital and critical issue like climate change and lauded the constant efforts undertaken on the sea grass restoration project.He encouraged youngsters to come forward to take up projects to contribute to the greater good of the society.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V Balamohandas congratulated the team and highlighted how small steps like these have the power to bring great change.

Prof Rama Krishna Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of Krishna University, spoke on the vital role of youth-led initiatives in shaping the future of the nation.

Principal GSK Chakravarthy appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of the winning team and mentors.