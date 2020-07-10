Four containment zones declared in Guntur 

Guntur: District collector and GMC special officer I Samel Anand Kumar on Thursday declared four containment zones in Guntur city where more Covid-19 cases were reported. Nallacheruvu, Srinivasaravuthota, DS Nagar, Nagaramaplem and AT Agraharam area come under zone-1.

Lalapet, L B Nagar, come under zone-2. IPD Colony, Sagadigunta, Lanchester Road will come under zone-3. Similarly, Brodipet, Sanjeevaiah Nagar and Srinagar come under zone-4.

He instructed the residents of containment except in emergency purpose, not to come out. If they come out, they must wear masks and maintain social distance. He informed that from Friday all the shops will be opened in Guntur district from 6 am to 12 pm and made it clear that one person will be allowed on the two-wheeler.

Due to increase of Covid-19 cases, the district administration took this decision.

