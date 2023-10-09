Live
Just In
Four dead and several injured after RTC bus collides an auto in Kadapa
Four dead and several injured when an RTC bus collided with an auto near Potladurthi in Erraguntla mandal.
In a tragic road accident occurred in YSR Kadapa district four dead and several injured when an RTC bus collided with an auto near Potladurthi in Erraguntla mandal. The injured individuals were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.
Upon receiving the information, Jammalamadugu DSP Nagaraju and Erraguntla Tehsildar reached the scene to inspect the incident. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated, as stated by the DSP.
According to the police, eleven people from Proddutur and Kadapa were traveling to Malle by auto from Proddutur. While the auto was attempting to cross the lorry, an RTC bus coming from Erraguntla collided with the auto.
The deceased individuals have been identified as Mohammad (25), Hasina (25), Amina (20), and Shakir 10.