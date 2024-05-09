Sircilla: Modi pats Bandi for successful meeting

Sircilla : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting called ‘Vemulawada Janasabha’ in the presence of Vemulawada Rajanna on Wednesday was a grand success.

A huge crowd gathered for the public meeting at 10 am. Modi reached Vemulawada by helicopter at exactly 9 45. After visiting Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, Modi reached the meeting premises at 10.30 am and was surprised to see the flow of people.

While the meeting venue was packed with people, Modi was flattered to see the crowds flocking to the venue from outside. He mentioned this matter in the meeting and said he worked as CM of Gujarat for many years three times and everyone knows his association with Gujarat. “I have seen many elections there. But even in Gujarat, I have never seen such a huge crowd of people” he said.



He expressed his happiness by bowing his head to the love that the public shown towards him. Modi said that the victory of the Karimnagar MP candidate Bandi Sanjay was already assured and said that even if the Congress party fielded a candidate at great difficulty, his defeat was certain.



He said that the BRS lost election. As Prime Minister came to Dakshina Kashi and extended his support to Bandi Sanjay the joy of the BJP ranks knew no bounds as the people who came to the meeting were overwhelmed with excitement. It is noteworthy that the crowds continued to express their happiness by chanting Modi Zindabad...BJP Zindabad at every step.

