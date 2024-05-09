Live
- Loyalties, like the fragrance of Ittar, last long in Kannauj
- BJD to release its election manifesto today
- Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting
- Russia accuses US of interfering in India's internal affairs, trying to 'complicate' Lok Sabha elections
- IPL 2024: 'Our powerplay compared to the SRH was at the two extremes', says LSG's mentor Voges
- BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India
- IPL 2024: I don't think we could have ever expected chasing it like that, says Travis Head
- Director of medical college in Kerala, ex-Bishop named in ED charge sheet
- Vaddiraju spotlights Congress failures
- INDIA bloc will come to power: Komatireddy
Just In
Physical activity & higher body mass can boost lung function growth in children
The key finding of the study is that low lung function in early childhood does not automatically translate into poor lung function in early adulthood, but that accelerated growth can recover early-life lung function deficits and result in normal values in adolescence. The study analysed data on 1,151 children and adolescents aged 4-18 years. The researchers measured lung function with spirometry, a technique that assesses lung function through the amount of exhaled air
Both clinical management and public health policies should support and promote a healthy diet and high levels of physical activity in children with low baseline lung function, suboptimal environmental conditions, or early-life allergies. This can help overcome growth limitations in lung function and improve respiratory health in childhood and adulthood
Increased physical activity and a higher body mass index (BMI) can help fight lung function deficits in early childhood, according to a study.
The growth of lung function declines in childhood due to allergic conditions and is a clear risk factor for chronic respiratory disease later.
The study, published in the journal Thorax, showed that higher levels of physical activity in early childhood (between the ages of 4 and 7) and higher body mass index at age 4 can help increase lung function growth.
“The key finding of our study is that low lung function in early childhood does not automatically translate into poor lung function in early adulthood, but that accelerated growth can recover early-life lung function deficits and result in normal values in adolescence,” said Sarah Koch, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).
The study analysed data on 1,151 children and adolescents aged 4-18 years. The researchers measured lung function with spirometry, a technique that assesses lung function through the amount of exhaled air.
The researchers called for understanding the determinants that predict lung function growth during childhood and adolescence to prevent diseases later in adulthood.
“Both clinical management and public health policies should support and promote a healthy diet and high levels of physical activity in children with low baseline lung function, suboptimal environmental conditions, or early-life allergies. This can help overcome growth limitations in lung function and improve respiratory health in childhood and adulthood,” Koch said.