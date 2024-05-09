CM Jagan criticizes Chandrababu over Minority Reservations, assures of safeguarding it

Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on his political rival, Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of engaging in opportunistic and deceptive politics akin to that of a chameleon. CM Jagan focused his criticism on the issue of reservations for minorities, highlighting the alleged duplicity in Naidu's stance on the matter.

Drawing attention to Naidu's purported alignment with the BJP to oppose Muslim reservations while simultaneously attempting to court minority voters, CM Jagan emphasized the need for robust minority reservations, asserting that 6 percent allocations should be ensured. He underscored his commitment to equitable representation and empowerment of all communities, echoing the legacy of YSR and championing a government that prioritizes poverty alleviation irrespective of political affiliations.

CM Jagan contrasted his inclusive governance approach with what he deemed as Naidu's divisive tactics, labeling the latter's politics as opportunistic and lacking in genuine concern for marginalized groups. He criticized the selective nature of reservations for minorities under the previous administration, highlighting the need for comprehensive and inclusive policies that uplift individuals based on their socio-economic status rather than religious categorization.

Furthermore, CM Jagan highlighted his government's initiatives aimed at benefiting minorities, such as the Shaadi Tofa scheme and the promotion of Urdu language. He emphasized the importance of fostering self-confidence and dignity among backward communities through targeted policies and representation in key government positions.

In a display of solidarity with minority communities, CM Jagan reaffirmed his commitment to upholding their rights and addressing their concerns, positioning himself as a staunch advocate for inclusive governance and social justice. The rally served as a platform for CM Jagan to articulate his vision for a more equitable and inclusive society, emphasizing the importance of empowering all segments of the population for the collective progress of the state.