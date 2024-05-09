How to manage result anxiety: Expert tips for students



Waiting for exam results can be an excruciating experience and globally affects students. According to a 2022 survey by NCERT, approximately 80% of students grapple with exam and result anxiety. While this stress is ubiquitous, its impact varies among individuals. Which is why there are a plethora of proven strategies to help students effectively manage result anxiety, drawing from expert insights and practical techniques.



Maintain a Daily Routine

Creating and adhering to a daily routine can provide structure and stability during the anxious waiting period. Engaging in activities such as hobby classes not only fills up time but also distracts the mind from dwelling on the impending results. An idle mind often invites negative thoughts, making it crucial to keep oneself occupied with productive pursuits. A balance between physical health and mental health is very crucial to maintain overall wellbeing.

Avoid Comparing Answers

Post-exam discussions are common among students, but dwelling on comparisons can exacerbate anxiety. Resist the urge to revisit the exam paper or ruminate over your responses. Such actions only fuel unnecessary stress and do not contribute positively to the outcome.

Seek Support

It’s essential to reach out for support when overwhelmed by anxiety. Whether it’s confiding in friends, teachers, family, or seeking professional help, sharing your feelings can alleviate the burden. Guidance from mentors or counsellors can offer valuable perspectives and coping mechanisms to deal with the anxiety positively

Incorporate Physical Exercise

Exercise stands as a mighty stress-buster, backed by solid scientific findings. When you get moving, your body releases endorphins, those feel-good chemicals that also dial down anxiety. So, during result anticipation, squeezing in some exercise isn’t just about staying in shape; it’s about giving your mental well-being a boost through a tried-and-tested method. Whether you prefer a quick stroll, hitting the gym, swimming, playing any sport or stretching out with yoga, each session chips away at stress, leaving you feeling better prepared to tackle those pending results.

Manage Stress on Result Day

The anticipation of result day often peaks stress levels. To mitigate this, avoid stimulants like coffee or energy drinks, which can exacerbate anxiety. Additionally, minimise exposure to social media or discussions surrounding results to prevent undue distress.

Practice Mindfulness

While mindfulness may initially seem complex, particularly for younger students, it proves to be a valuable tool in stress management. It involves understanding the link between our thoughts, feelings, and what we feel physically. Through mindfulness exercises, students can become aware of negative thoughts and their impact on their bodies. Techniques like deep breathing aid in regaining composure and promoting a sense of calm. Studies indicate that regular mindfulness practice can even restructure the brain, enhancing its ability to regulate emotions. Therefore, despite its initial intricacy, embracing mindfulness serves as a potent approach for students dealing with result anxiety, empowering them with a feeling of mastery and overall well-being.

Prioritise Sleep

Quality sleep is paramount for cognitive function and emotional well-being. Aim for a sufficient number of hours each night, as inadequate sleep can impair judgment and exacerbate anxiety. Understanding the physiological benefits of sleep underscores its importance in managing result anxiety. Many students turn to binge eating as a way to cope with negative emotions. This also impacts sleep patterns leading to stress. Mindful eating needs to be exercised.

Cognitive Restructuring

Cognitive restructuring involves challenging and reframing negative thoughts that contribute to anxiety. Encourage students to identify irrational beliefs such as “I must get a perfect score” and replace them with more realistic and positive statements like “I have prepared to the best of my ability, and that’s what matters.” By restructuring their thought patterns, students can alleviate the pressure they place on themselves and reduce result-related anxiety.

Visualisation Techniques

Visualisation techniques involve mentally rehearsing success scenarios to instill confidence and reduce anxiety. Encourage students to visualise themselves receiving their results calmly and feeling proud of their achievements, regardless of the outcome. By repeatedly engaging in positive visualisation, students can build resilience and strengthen their belief in their abilities, ultimately diminishing result-related anxiety.

Progressive Muscle Relaxation

Progressive muscle relaxation is a powerful relaxation method derived from yoga and meditation practices. By systematically tensing and then releasing various muscle groups, individuals can induce a state of deep physical relaxation. Guided sessions can assist students in performing this exercise, beginning with the toes and gradually progressing to the head. This technique is known to alleviate physical manifestations of anxiety, such as muscle tension and increased heart rate. Encouraging regular practice of progressive muscle relaxation, particularly during times of heightened result anxiety, can promote feelings of tranquillity and enhance overall well-being.

(The author is Head of the Department for VIBGYOR Inclusive Education Cell

& Career Counseling Cell)