Four Maharashtra devotees dies after car hits divider in Tirupati
A ghastly road accident took place in Tirupati district leaving four people dead after a car hit the divider. The deceased were identified as belonging to Maharashtra.
The accident happened while the deceased were going to Maharashtra after visiting Tirumala temple.
The incident took place at Rodapalli of Chandragiri Mandal.
