  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Four member gang rapes woman and tortured in Penamaluru

Four member gang rapes woman and tortured in Penamaluru
x

Representative image

Highlights

An atrocity took place in Penamaluru of Krishna district where a man who took a woman to work as a labourer, confined her in a room and raped her along with phis three friends.

An atrocity took place in Penamaluru of Krishna district where a man who took a woman to work as a labourer, confined her in a room and raped her along with phis three friends. The incident which took place on 17th of this month came to light late.

It seems that four people got the woman drunk and burnt her with cigarettes. Police registered a case and arrested the two accused so far. Police are searching for two others who are absconding.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X