Four member gang rapes woman and tortured in Penamaluru

An atrocity took place in Penamaluru of Krishna district where a man who took a woman to work as a labourer, confined her in a room and raped her along with phis three friends. The incident which took place on 17th of this month came to light late.



It seems that four people got the woman drunk and burnt her with cigarettes. Police registered a case and arrested the two accused so far. Police are searching for two others who are absconding.





